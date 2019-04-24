Just a few days to go before local elections in South Kesteven villages around Sleaford

Only a few days remain until voters go to the polls in the local elections.

More than 103,000 residents in South Kesteven are registered to vote on Thursday May 2 at 107 polling stations across the district.

Voting will take place in 28 of 30 wards in the district council elections. The wards of Aveland and Dole Wood are uncontested as the number of nominated candidates did not exceed the number of seats.

Local people will also cast their votes in eight parish and town council areas including the villages of Fulbeck, Welby, Hougham, Pointon and Sempringham in the Sleaford area.

Aidan Rave, Returning Officer, said: “Local elections are vitally important. Councils are a fundamental part of British democracy, providing essential services that residents rely on every day.

“When people vote in the local elections in South Kesteven on May 2 they will be deciding who will run their services and who will work to improve the area where they live.”

Polling stations will be open from 7am – 10pm. You should have received a poll card with details of your local polling station.

When voting at a polling station, it is helpful to take your poll card with you, but if you do not have it you can still vote.

Polling station staff will give you ballot papers for the relevant district and/or parish election in your ward. You must be at the polling station by 10pm to be able to vote.

If you applied for a postal vote, it needs to be received by SKDC by 10pm on Thursday May 2.

If you have left it too late to post back, you can drop it off at any polling station or by hand at SKDC, Council Offices, St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, NG31 6PZ.