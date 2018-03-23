Labour wins by three votes in tight contest for Sleaford Town Council seat

A Labour candidate has narrowly come on top in a Sleaford Town Council by-election - winning by just three votes.

Linda Edwards-Shea was elected to the vacant Castle Ward seat of the town council yesterday (Thursday) with 110 votes.

She just pipped Conservative candidate Dean Robert Harlow who polled 107 votes.

The seat had been vacated by Independent councillor Paul Coyne after some confusion with the Government Legal Department over his elected status. He had resigned in an effort to be re-elected and clear up the matter, but trailed last with 89 votes.

The turn out was 15 per cent, slightly better than the by-election held in Mareham Ward a few weeks ago to fill another seat on the Town Council due to a resignation.