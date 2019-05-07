Library services set to expand in Metheringham after take over of building

Metheringham has ambitions to expand its library services after being gifted its community library building by the county council.

Metheringham Parish Council has announced the news about the hand over after a year of negotiations with Lincolnshire County Council.

The Parish Council now owns (on behalf of the community) both the old NHS clinic part of the building and the library part, as well as all of the surrounding land they are located on.

A spokesman for the parish council says: “We plan to hold full consultations with local residents and businesses over the future of the site, what use you would like it put to (as well as housing the library) and how you would like it to look.”

There are more than 35 volunteers working in the library and running it on behalf of the parish council, allowing members of the community to read books, buy second-hand books, use computers and allow the nursery and reception age children to join in arts and crafts and story reading.

The parish agreed to take on the library when Lincolnshire County Council decided to hand over a number of smaller community libraries to volunteer community groups in a cost-saving exercise, re-opening under its current arrangemnts in January 2016.

The parish council says: “We are looking forward to having an even better facility for all this and more to take place.”

They will be making further announcements about when and where the consultations will take place via Facebook, their website, posters on notice boards as well displays and information in the council offices on the High Street in Metheringham (which are now open Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm).