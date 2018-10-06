Lincolnshire council leaders poised to sign ‘sister’ agreement with China’s Hunan province

Lincolnshire will further strengthen its economic ties with China’s Hunan province next week as the areas formally become ‘sister’ regions.

On Thursday October 11, representatives from the booming province, led by Mr Kemin Wang, Deputy Director of Standing Committee of Hunan Provincial People’s Congress, will visit the county to sign a formal Lincolnshire-Hunan Sister Region agreement.

Mr Wang is the highest-ranking Hunan official to have visited the county, and will be joined by Madam Bao Ling, Minister Counsellor of the China Embassy in London.

Coun Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economy and Place, said: “With its multibillion pound Belt and Road Initiative, designed to strengthen connections between Asia, Africa and Europe, China is a country we need to be working with, alongside other major economies like the USA and India.

“Many county firms already have strong ties with Hunan, and we want to build on that foundation.

“We have a lot in common with Hunan, and have been working hard to build a strong relationship with the province. The signing of this sister region agreement will take things to the next level.

“I look forward to welcoming our friends to the county and showing them some of the best we have to offer during what I’m sure will be another fruitful visit.”

Hunan is home to more than 68 million people, and its economy is worth around £385bn per year. Traditionally a rice and cotton growing area, Hunan has been developing its machinery, steel, tobacco and food processing, and electronics sectors, as well as new creative industries, such as broadcasting and motion pictures.