Lincolnshire County Council appoints Debbie Barnes as new chief executive

Lincolnshire County Council will promote Debbie Barnes to the role of Chief Executive.

Executive director of children’s services, Mrs Barnes was chosen unanimously by the authority’s Appointments Committee on Thursday.

She has been acting in the interim as head of paid service since Keith Ireland stepped down in November 2018 over differences with the council leader.

The recommendation will now go to full council for a final decision on Wednesday, December 11.

A spokesman for the authority said a recruitment process to fill Mrs Barne’s existing post will begin once she is confirmed by members.

She will retain the role of statutory director of children’s services (DCS) until an appointment is made.