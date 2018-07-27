Lincolnshire County Council offers advice to residents wanting to do their bit to keep their neighbourhood looking tidy

The County Council have completed its first round grass verge cutting of the year, with the second phase scheduled to begin towards the end of August.

However, many residents and businesses take pride in their local area and will want to help keep it looking neat and tidy in the interim, so the council is offering guidance and safety tips:

Pick a quiet time when there is less traffic.

Wear a high-vis jacket and face oncoming traffic when at the edge of the road.

Check for utility covers, hidden holes and loose stones.

Stop mowing when people are passing.

Do not cut grass when it’s wet, if it’s raining or visibility is poor.

Do not use strimmers.

Mow across with a push mower, if the site is sloping, but up and down with a ride-on mower

Dispose of any grass cuttings in an appropriate manner.

The County Council cannot accept any liability for issues which occur if people choose to cut grass themselves. Residents may have personal liability cover as part of their personal insurance policies.

Overgrown grass affecting visibility at a junction or bend and hedges can be reported via www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/faultreporting but be aware that the County Council will only take action if the issue poses a risk to public safety.