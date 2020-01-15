Lincolnshire County Council to end school mobile CCTV parking enforcement trial

Lincolnshire County Council is set to scrap a mobile CCTV camera scheme aimed at tackling parking outside school entrances in the county.

The programme saw eight schools, including one in Sleaford and two in Boston, take part in the trial which was introduced in 2017.

But county councillors look set to end the scheme due to costs of rolling it out further and the limited number of schools that the vehicles could cover.

According to council figures, from October 2018 until December 2019 the scheme handed out a total of 435 penalty charge notices.

In the same period, the project raised £14,306 in income but had running costs of £39,360.

Following its extension in September 2018, the authority set up a working group to look at the scheme.

A report due to go before a highways scrutiny meeting on January 20 will say that councillors had concerns about extending the programme.

It will say: “Members of the working group recommended that after giving full consideration to the information provided by officers that the CCTV enforcement trial be ended.

“In part due to the cost, level of effectiveness and the limited number of schools that the vehicle could cover. The costs of rolling the scheme out further were also a key factor.

“The working group acknowledge that the trial was positive to undertake in order to gather evidence on effectiveness.”

Among the schools to take part in the trial include:

Sir Francis Hill School, Bristol Drive, Lincoln

The Priory Witham Academy, Shannon Ave, Lincoln

Leslie Manser Primary School, Kingsdown Road, Lincoln

Kingsdown Nursery School, Kingsdown Road, Lincoln

William Alvey Primary School, Sleaford

St Thomas’ School, Wyberton Low Road, Boston

Boston West Academy Sussex Avenue, Boston

National Junior School, Castlegate, Grantham

Councillors looked at other options to monitor school keep clear zones including additional CCTV vehicles, fixed CCTV and enforcement patrols.

The working group said it wanted to provide more visible and “greater enforcement officer coverage” outside schools.

Highways scrutiny councillors will discuss the scheme and further enforcement at a meeting on January 20.