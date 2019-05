Local Elections 2019 - here's how you have voted in North Kesteven

With the polls closed and ballot papers being counted, we are keeping you up to date as the final results come in for the North Kesteven District Council and parish council elections.

We will be adding final figures for each ward as the results are declared and updating this story on our website, so keep checking in to see the latest election results.

Election results.

We have listed all the candidates, ward by ward. Bear in mind there are three candidates already elected unopposed as only enough candidates stood to fill the seats.

These are Councillors Ross Little for the Witham Ward in North Hykeham, Susan Waring for Leasingham & Rauceby and Gill Ogden in Billinghay, Martin & North Kyme. There is also one vacant seat in the Billinghay, Martin and North Kyme ward as no-one came forward to fill the seat. A by-election will be held for this in June.

In total there are 75 candidates competing for 43 seats – 40 of them being contested. Prior to the vote the council was made up of 28 Conservative members and 15 independents (including Lincolnshire Independents).

There is only one ward (Castle) in Sleaford Town Council, which is contested. The council will also have to co-opt two more councillors to fill vacant seats remaining in Navigation and Quarrington wards due to shortage of candidates.

Conservatives Steve Fields and NKDC group Leader Richard Wright carefully monitoring the counting process.

Results, as we get them:

Ashby de la Launde & Cranwell: 2 Member Ward

 Jim Clarke, Lincolnshire Independents

 Steve Clegg, Independent

 Amanda Redsell, Local Conservatives

Bassingham & Brant Broughton: 2 Member Ward

 Mary Green, Lincolnshire Independents

 Sue Howe, Local Conservatives

 Chris Spray, Lincolnshire Independents

 Pat Woodman, Local Conservatives

Bracebridge Heath & Waddington East: 3 Member Ward

 Funmi Adeyemi, Labour & Cooperative Party

 Peter Burley, Local Conservatives

 Lindsey Cawrey, Local Conservatives

 Mike Gallagher, Local Conservatives

 John Kilcoyne, Lincolnshire Independents

 Jordan Moran, Lincolnshire Independents

Branston: 2 Member Ward

 Ray Cucksey, Local Conservatives

 Peter Lundgren, Lincolnshire Independents

 Denise Penistan, Local Conservatives

 Greg Tebb, Lincolnshire Independents

Cliff Villages: 2 Member Ward

 Lucille Hagues, Local Conservatives

 Kay Johnson, Lincolnshire Independents

 Marianne Overton, Lincolnshire Independents

Eagle, Swinderby & Witham St Hughs: 2 Member Ward

 Sally Appleby, Local Conservatives

 Charles Overton, Lincolnshire Independents

 Peter Rothwell, Local Conservatives

Heckington Rural: 2 Member Ward

 Stewart Ogden, Local Conservatives

 Michael Overton, Lincolnshire Independents

 Sally Tarry, Local Conservatives

Heighington & Washingborough: 3 Member Ward

 Ian Carrington, Local Conservatives

 Carola Goodwin, Local Conservatives

 Dean Harlow, Local Conservatives

 Glenn Tinsley, Lincolnshire Independents

Kirkby la Thorpe & South Kyme: 1 Member Ward

 Robert Greetham, Independent

 Mervyn Head, Lincolnshire Independents

Metheringham: 2 Member Ward

 Nick Byatt, Lincolnshire Independents

 Mike Clarke, Local Conservatives

 John Money, Local Conservatives

 Laura Pearson, Lincolnshire Independents

North Hykeham Forum: 1 Member Ward 29.37% Turnout

 Kay Gilliland, Independent 296

 Paul Johnson, Local Conservatives 226

North Hykeham Memorial: 1 Member Ward 23.95% Turnout

 Nikki Dillon, Lincolnshire Independents 417

 Gary Edwards, Local Conservatives 208

North Hykeham Mill: 2 Member Ward 19.96% Turnout

 Susannah Barker-Milan, Local Conservatives 478

 Corinne Byron, Liberal Democrats 332

 Stephen Roe, Local Conservatives 561

North Hykeham Moor: 1 Member Ward 26.49%

 George Tipler, Liberal Democrats 175

 Pam Whittaker, Local Conservatives 308

Osbournby: 1 Member Ward

 Andrew Hagues, Local Conservatives

 Russell Jackson, Lincolnshire Independents

Ruskington, 2 Member Ward

 Terry Boston, Local Conservatives

 Tracy Giannasi, Lincolnshire Independents

 Tom Head, Lincolnshire Independents

 Richard Wright, Local Conservatives

Skellingthorpe: 2 Member Ward

 Christopher Goldson, no party designation

 Jennifer Gordon, Local Conservatives

 Richard Johnston, Lincolnshire Independents

 Tony Richardson, Liberal Democrats

 Robert Walshaw, Independent

Sleaford Castle: 1 Member Ward

 Linda Edwards-Shea, Labour Party

 Steve Fields, Local Conservatives

 Cara Sandy, Lincolnshire Independents

Sleaford Holdingham: 1 Member Ward

 Ken Fernandes, Independent

 Linda Lowndes, Labour Party

 Robert Oates, Lincolnshire Independents

 Stephen Shanahan-Kluth, Local Conservatives

Sleaford Navigation: 1 Member Ward

 Dan Gray, Local Conservatives

 Tarek Hayat, Labour Party

 David Suiter, Independent

Sleaford Quarrington & Mareham: 3 Member Ward

 Bozena Allan, Independent

 Tim Conning, Local Conservatives

 Paul Edwards-Shea, Labour Party

 Mike Kent, Local Conservatives

 Melody Shanahan-Kluth, Local Conservatives

Sleaford Westholme: 1 Member Ward

 Anthony Brand, Independent

 Heather Lorimer, Independent

Waddington West: 1 Member Ward Turnout: 27.18%

 Matt Newman, Labour Party 183

 Lance Pennell, Local Conservatives 333

Sleaford Town Council election results:

* Linda Edwards-Shea - Labour Party

* Tracy Giannasi - No party designation

* Cara Sandy - No party designation