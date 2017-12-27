Looking forward to 2018 and meeting more of you

Coun Jan Mathieson’s message for New Year:

The last seven months, when I have been privileged to be Mayor of your town, have been full of the most brilliant experiences for me.

Together with my husband, Russ, I have met such kind people who use their considerable skills to enrich the lives of others.

Sleaford’s greatest asset is you, its people.

Here and in the surrounding villages, we are blessed with people who give up their time for others, running all sorts of clubs and societies. We have talented musicians and singers of all ages, historians, excellent photographers, sculptors, painters and craftspeople. Local amateur dramatic societies entertain us regularly. Thank you!

I have chosen four charities to support this mayoral year. They are: Laffletics, Rainbow Flyers, Project Linus and The Junction.

As important as being the Mayor is that I am chairman of the fortnightly Full Council meetings of the town – which are open to the public. Meetings take place in our Town Hall which is a marvellous asset to the town and we encourage our residents to visit the HMS Sheldrake room and make use of the community room.

The monthly “Meet the Mayor” fundraising coffee mornings will continue in the New Year, as will our bingo sessions. Everyone is welcome to these events and I look forward to meeting many more of you.

I wish to thank our staff at the Town Hall, the Clerk and our administration and services teams, for the hard work they put in all year round. I also wish to thank those councillors and townspeople who have supported me with practical help and prayers.

It gives me great joy to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and a prosperous and healthy New Year.