MEP announces plan to step down in March

There was only one topic of conversation at the East Midlands Conservative Party Conference dinner which was held in Nottingham on Saturday night, according to Sleaford and North Hykeham Conservative Association’s deputy chairman, Coun Ray Wootten.

After the dinner Conservative MEP for the East Midlands Emma McClarkin, who was joined by fellow MEP Rupert Matthews, answered members’ questions on Brexit saying that the deal gave the EU pretty much everything and would leave a pathway back for the United Kingdom to re-join the EU.

Ms McClarkin said: “The deal as it stands is very disappointing and falls short of delivering a clear break from the EU, nor giving any certainty over future relations. There is still a long way to go to make sure we deliver the democratic vote of the British people.”

She went on to say that she is leaving politics after March 29 and said: “It has been my honour to serve the people of the East Midlands for the past nine years.”

Coun Wootten, who was standing in for the chairman at the event, said: “Emma supported the call to hold a referendum in 2016 to leave the EU, and has worked hard to represent the people of the East Midlands and she has done an outstanding job.”