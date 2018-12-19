Mini-furniture boost for village toddler group

Young members of a baby and toddler group near Sleaford now have child-sized furniture to help them in their activities thanks to a council donation.

Billingborough Baby and Toddler Group has benefited from a £100 Ward Member Grant from member of South Kesteven District Councillor for the Toller ward Coun Mike King.

The group, which meets at Billingborough Village Hall, is run on an entirely voluntary basis. It gives children a chance to play, create things, and develop social skills, while the parents share time and enjoy invaluable peer support.

It is used by more than 20 local families.

Coun King said: “It can sometimes feel isolated here. Anyone who doesn’t have a car available needs to access social facilities in the village, which is why I’m pleased to be able to support initiatives like this.

“We have had a toddler group here from time to time before and this time the volunteers are making a real success of their venture. It was great to visit and see the youngsters having fun.”

Organiser Martha Brown said: “Our group is run by volunteers and we’ve had donations of toys since we set up two years ago – but there has been no child-friendly furniture for the children to sit at.

“The group gives a friendly and relaxed space for 0-5 year-olds and their grown-ups, and this furniture now provides somewhere appropriate for the youngsters to sit and have their snacks, and to do art activities.

“We’re not registered as a charity and any funding we get is raised by ourselves. The village hall also supports us by offering storage space and a subsidised hall hire fee.”

For more information about grants and details of how to contact ward councillors, visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk