More nominations for Sleaford Town Awards Community Award

Here we have three more nominations for this year’s Community Award of the Sleaford Town Awards.

Sleaford Street Source

Some of the members of the Sleaford U3A at the recent Senior Citizens Fair. EMN-180304-132712001

Formed in 2008, the Sleaford Street Source operates with a team of volunteers based at the Source Café in Southgate.

Few people may have heard of them, but many have benefited from their care, understanding and a helping hand, which explains their nomination.

With some basic first aid and defibrillator training, the volunteers walk around the town on a Saturday night between 10.30pm and 2am Sunday morning helping anyone in desperate need or distress whatever the cause, providing basic meals for the homeless, sleeping bags, flasks and warm clothes. The Café remains open throughout this time acting as a place of rest, somewhere warm and safe while providing free tea and coffee along with toilet facilities. If needed, the team will call emergency services.

Sleaford University of the Third Age

Eliza and Ruby Hughes pictured two years ago. EMN-180304-133219001

Sleaford University of the Third Age (U3A) is a local organisation with a national and international background.

It was established to give older people an opportunity to continue to learn and have a sense of purpose via self-help.

Sleaford U3A has 376 members and continues to grow. There are now about 40 different subject groups that members can join and they range from learning German, reading, poetry and music through to tenpin bowling, walking and table tennis.

Each week members hold a coffee morning at The Mallards and new members are invited to specific meetings at The Solo Bar.

Every two months there is a members social meeting where interesting presentations take place at The New Life Centre.

Local older people are given a sense of purpose and kept active through the opportunities presented. The cost is kept to a minimum.

Elizabeth and Ruby Hughes

Also up for the Community Award are William Alvey School pupils Eliza and Ruby Hughes.

Eliza and Ruby were featured in a recent Look North report for taking part in the ‘Street Clean’ project.

They spent the day tidying their street and have been litter picking over since.

The girls have even asked to join the school’s Litter Patrol, a group of children who daily sweep the school for dropped litter.