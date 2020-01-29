MP gives her backing to sculpture project

The MP for Sleaford and North Kesteven has given her backing to plans for a sculpture inspired by Lincolnshire’s role in the Second World War

Dr Caroline Johnson recently visited the site of the proposed Bomber County Gateway Trust installation, dubbed On Freedom’s Wings.

The sculpture, which is set to stand on the border of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire at Norton Disney, will depict a Lancaster Bomber in reference to Lincolnshire’s role as ‘Bomber County’ in the Second World War.

However, concern has been raised over how plans from Lincoln Proteins Ltd for a meat rendering factory in an adjacent field may affect the project.

Echoing these, Dr Johnson said: “The Bomber County Gateway Trust’s project is a significant heritage piece for our area. Should this application from Lincoln Proteins Ltd go through, there is no question that the sculpture project will be in jeopardy.

“Instead of a majestic Lancaster Bomber gracing the horizon, those driving into the ‘Gateway to Lincolnshire’ would be greeted by vast industrial buildings, including a 35mm chimney and a giant 100m shed. I find this completely unacceptable and I am fully behind residents who have made their objections to it very clear to me and to the council.”

The application has attracted a broader range of concerns from local people, though, and Dr Johnson has represented these to the planning committee in charge of deciding on the future of the site, highlighting the impact that the factory may have on traffic, the environment, local amenities, and tourism in the area.

Lincolnshire County Council officials have recommended that the authority’s planning committee reject plans for the factory at a meeting on February 3.

That comes despite Lincoln Proteins Ltd stressing the work it has done to address local concerns, including ecological enhancements, improved wildlife habitats, and an Odour Management and Air Quality report.

A spokesman for the business offered no comment in relation to the sculpture plans.