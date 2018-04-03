MP’s senior citizens’ fair proves popular

A Senior Citizens’ Fair highlighting the numerous organisations based locally to support older people and their carers has been hailed a great success by Sleaford’s MP.

Dr Caroline Johnson and her team organised the event held on Friday at the New Life Conference Centre for Sleaford residents.

The well-attended Senior Citizens Fair at Sleaford's New Life Conference Centre. EMN-180326-121638001

There were stands representing 25 organisations ranging from Evergreen befrienders and Sleaford Dementia Group to hobby clubs, fitness sessions, the local policing team and University of the Third Age.

Refreshments donated by Leadenham Tearoom, Appetites and Curtis’s helped raise funds for the Macular Society - the most common cause of acquired blindness in the UK.

Dr Johnson said, having held a similar successful event in North Hykeham, she wanted to raise awareness of social and health support groups for local residents here too. She added: “There are increasing numbers of older people living alone and loneliness can affect your physical and mental wellbeing. I wanted to ensure people are aware of the services available, clubs and social events in their area.”

She said many older people move away from their own friendship groups to be near family and so this was an opportunity to form new links.

Serving up refreshments at the Senior Citizens Fair. From left - Helen Guillett, Jessica Littleworth and Claire Leggott. EMN-180326-121715001

○ In another initiative, Dr Johnson is planning a debating contest for teenage schoolgirls to mark 100 years of women having the vote. The winner will get to meet the Prime Minister in London and tour Westminster.

NKDC health trainer Debbie Chessum promoting health and exercise groups for over 60s. EMN-180326-121758001