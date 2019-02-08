MP treats injured man in the snow

Sleaford and North Hykeham’s MP has been praised for her part in coming to the assistance of an injured man on the streets of Westminster in wintry conditions.

Adrian Mutton Tweeted that a public service award should go to Dr Caroline Johnson, along with Nigel Huddleston, MP for Mid Worcestershire, who had been walking together to an event when they spotted a man lying just outside Westminster Abbey with a head wound and losing quite a lot of blood.

Dr Johnson says she stabilised him and stayed with him until the ambulance arrived – particularly to keep him warm, as it was snowing. Mr Mutton, who also assisted, said they were out there in the freezing rain for an hour, “saturated to the skin”, to help care for the fallen stranger.

Dr Johnson commented: “I am very glad to have been able to help, and I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.”