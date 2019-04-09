New air cadets impress at their graduation day

Thirty-three young Sleaford air cadets are hoping their careers will ‘take off’ after graduating from an RAF course.

The youngsters have become the newest graduates of 2160 Sleaford Sqn ATC’s induction training programme.

After six months of training, the newly qualified First Class Cadets were about to face the biggest challenge of their cadet careers so far - the graduation ceremony.

A spokesman for the squadron said: “With a hall full to bursting with their parents and other family members eager to see them receive their certificates and badges, this was quite a challenge. Sleaford squadron has a high reputation for excellence and the reviewing officer, Sqn Ldr Mel Walker RAF VR(T) Retd, was a key person in establishing this reputation when she commanded the unit.”

Sqn Ldr Walker said to the assembled audience: “It is no small achievement for these young people to individually march into a packed hall and present themselves to a senior officer and do it so smartly. It takes a lot of guts when you are so nervous and inexperienced to summon up the courage to overcome your fears.

“Your sons and daughters have taken the first step in what I hope will be an interesting and fulfilling time with the Air Cadet organisation.

“I believe Sleaford squadron will provide experience and training which will help them in whatever career they aspire to in the future, and I feel the young people who have graduated tonight are really going to benefit from everything the Air Training Corps has to offer.”

Following the awarding of their graduation certificates, individual awards were made - with the highest accolade of ‘Best Cadet of the Intake’ going to Verity Nevitt.