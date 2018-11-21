New homes and better roads key to NK future plans

Housing, roads and infrastructure are seen as key components in North Kesteven’s new, three-year plan.

As mentioned in last week’s Standard, the £200m package of investment, including a variety of funding sources is in place and the district council is seeking comments and views on its NK Plan, as well as the Sleaford Strategy Plan which makes up part of it.

Chief executive Ian Fytche said one of the priorities is delivering new housing.

One of their most ambitious schemes has been the complete refurbishment of the aging Newfield Road council estate, due to be ready by the spring. The three-year project includes upgrading 69 existing units and building 18 new ones.

Mr Fytche said: “It has been a tremendous project in many ways and the engagement with tenants has been fantastic. It has been transformed.”

Council Leader Richard Wright added that the properties now functioned better and it was a better street scene.

Mr Fytche added: “We have delivered more than 200 new homes across the district and have active plans for more than 320 over 30 sites - some small, some larger. the largest being 50 units. Some sites are incredibly challenging but our aim is to deliver social and affordable housing right across the community.”

The first phase of the southern urban extension to Sleaford off London Road is well underway with local facilities and infrastructure being delivered first as a priority.

A lot of activity was also going on to begin the western urban extension off The Drove. Mr Fytche said they had secured £4m in government funding and are working with the county council to upgrade Holdingham roundabout, the A153 junction and a new roundabout near the bottom of The Drove by 2021.