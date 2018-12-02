New lottery has more than 1,000 players

A new weekly lottery that raises money for good causes in South Kesteven now has more than 1,000 players.

LotterySK was launched in September by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) as a fundraiser for the area.

It gives players the chance to win up to £25,000 for £1 a week.

Then, from each ticket sold, 60p goes to a local good cause (with 50p of this sum going to a good cause of the player’s choice).

So far, 64 organisations have signed up as beneficiaries.

Organisations can also benefit through the scheme by selling tickets themselves.

Deputy leader of SKDC Coun Kelham Cooke said: “LotterySK is clearly becoming a firm favourite with charity supporters across South Kesteven. If we continue to sell tickets at this level for every draw for 12 months we will have raised over £67,000 for local good causes.”

Gift vouchers are now available.

They start at £5 and can by bought at www.lotterysk.co.uk, where good causes can also get involved with the scheme.