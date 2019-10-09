New paper and card recycling pilot launches next week in North Kesteven

A trial scheme getting householders to put waste paper and card in a separate new bin for will begin for 1,700 households in parts of North Kesteven next week.

Residents who have been issued with a purple bin as part of a year-long pilot to explore the potential benefits of separating clean and dry paper and card from other recycling will be putting these bins out for collection from Tuesday, October 15.

For these people – in Cranwell, Digby, Timberland, Scopwick, Ashby de la Launde, Roxholm, Rowston, Kirby Green, Thorpe Tilney and Walcott – only egg boxes, envelopes, writing paper, brown paper, newspapers, magazines, cereal boxes, cardboard tubes, paper bags, greetings cards and catalogues should be placed loose into the purple bin, says the district council, which is responsible for collection along with authorities taking part in areas of Boston and South Holland districts.

These items should no longer be placed in the green-lidded bin which, from now, should only contain glass and plastic bottles, jars, tin foil, tin cans and aerosols, waxed juice cartons and white or clear plastic tubs, trays and pots – all washed and squashed where possible.

Customers issued with a purple bin have also received a leaflet detailing what should go into which bin. Accepted types of paper are listed on there and at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/paperandcard

Pizza boxes, shredded paper, tissues, books and anything with paint, glue or grease on will not be accepted in any recycling and should always be put into the black bin.

Customers without a purple bin can still put paper and card into their green-lidded recycling bin, along with glass, tin, trays, paper and card as detailed above. They are asked to ensure items are clean, dry, loose and squashed. Anything else should be put in the black bin to avoid messing up your quality recycling.

Coun Mervyn Head, Executive Board member for waste services said the 1,700 householders trialling the new arrangements for paper and card in North Kesteven were among 7,000 across three council areas.

“Our primary aim is to examine ways of improving and enhancing the quality of what is recycled. With clean dry paper and card attracting a better price, our aim is to increase recycling volumes and value, which in turn helps to meet the rising cost of such an excellent service.

“It’s in all of our interests to recycle more and to recycle better and this trial will help us to understand more how that can be done,” he said.

“I know that for some, the separation of materials will be a burden, but I encourage everyone to do their best, to wash and squash and come to us with any difficulties and we’ll see what we can do.

“We can all do our bit – and a little bit more - to ensure the right things go into the right bin, but if in doubt, leave it out of the recycling and put it into the black bin where it can’t harm or undo all that you’ve done to recycle right. It will still be put to good by being burnt to generate energy.”

Those homes with a purple bin will see it collected once every four weeks, on an alternate frequency to the green-lidded bin. The black bin will still be collected fortnightly. Bin days can be checked at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/findmybinday

If capacity becomes an issue, additional bins can be delivered.

For further detail on the paper and card trial see www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/paperandcard