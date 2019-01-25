New retail park will not hit town traffic

A new study of a mixed use development planned for a disused industrial site in Sleaford suggests the potential impact on traffic in the town centre would be ‘not significant’.

The new transport assessment provided by Transport Planning Associates for Tesco on its planned redevelopment of the former Advanta seeds site off Boston Road reinforces the assertion that most junctions around the town centre would be less affected than the original plan to site a supermarket on the land which was shelved after financial issues arose within the company.

The updated information was provided as an amendment to the application after outline plans to clear the site and start building the parade of six retail units, retirement living accommodation, a drive-through restaurant and a bowls club facility to replace the greens given up to make way for an access road were approved last year.

The assessments conclude all junctions had spare capacity and the new development would only result in an extra vehicle or two in queues and minimal additional waiting time than at present.

It stated: “The development proposal is expected to widen the local shopping offer and reduce longer journey trips to similar facilities.” This would make existing trips more “sustainable”.

Sleaford Town Council considered its response to the new information at its meeting on Wednesday night, but some neighbouring residents, such as Graham and Sarah Webster of Boston Road, had originally objected, insisting it would increase traffic outside their property.

Planning consultant for Tesco Mark Aylward told NKDC members last year that the project could create an estimated 296 full time equivalent jobs, create an annual boost to the economy of £5.75m from wages and business rates and an additional £4.8m during construction phase.

Ditrict and Town Councillor for the Navigation Ward, David Suiter, believed the traffic report, saying: “The impact is likely to be far less than having a supermarket there.”

He felt there was still a need for a pedestrian crossing on Boston Road for children.