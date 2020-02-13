New sports facility for Ruskington

Construction work has begun on a new multi-sports facility in Ruskington.

The Parish Council has funded the construction of a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA), which will be built on the playing field next to the village hall.

Plans of the proposed Multi-Use Games Area for Ruskingto under construction.. EMN-200213-152656001

Once finished, the floodlit facilities will be available for free use by all ages and will have facilities for five-a-side football, netball and tennis on both an informal and formal basis.

The council hopes organised teams will be able to play league fixtures there too.

There is an expansion of interest in Walking Football and Netball in the area and teams will be encouraged to play at the MUGA.

The facility will take between four and six weeks to be completed and the existing (and unused) tennis courts will be dug up creating a bigger grass area for use.

More details about the new facility will be outlined closer to completion.

In the meantime, any enquiries will be dealt with by contacting the Parish Office on 01526 834483 or by email, clerk@ruskingtonparish.org.uk