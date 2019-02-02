NKDC Leader challenges Youth Council

Leader of North Kesteven District Council, Coun Richard Wright, has challenged local schools to eradicate single use plastic cups from their canteens and drinks machines.

Coun Wright met with members of the NK Youth Council, made up of representatives of the district’s secondary schools, to discuss plastic waste - an issue the members have raised in the past - and explained how single use cups have been done away with in council offices as one of many measures they are taking to address the issue of plastic usage.

Coun Wright commented: “We are now looking to the schools to engage and will see if they can say the same and remove plastic and polystyrene single use cups. Plastic pollution and plastic waste is not just something from a TV programme. If we are using things we don’t really need to, we have a responsibility to lead by example and reduce plastic use wherever we can.”