No rise for town car park fees proposed as council reviews its charges

North Kesteven District Council looks likely to keep its current Sleaford car park charges frozen for the coming year.

Some parking fees rocketed last year as a result of the authority’s new parking strategy to encourage a more evenly spread use of available spaces around the town,

In medium and long stay car parks there were decreases and increases for motorists with some fees stepped to reflect different lengths of stay.

The council also brought in new parking ticket machines at a cost of £74,000.

Those staying at East Banks for over four hours saw maximum fees jump from £3.50 to £5.20, prompting members of Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club to petition the council arguing the increased weekly cost would prohibit some retired bowlers. The free two hours in Station Road car park was also done away with.

Most other fees for things like planning services, licensing and gambling permits will see a small increase or be frozen for the coming year, of approved by the council’s executive board today (Thursday).

Following the introduction of animal welfare legislation in 2018, officials have been reviewing all licences to ensure relevant businesses are operating under the new regime and make sure fees more accurately reflect true costs. As a result there will be a large increase in fees for premises such as dog breeders and pet shops but the licences will be issued once every three years instead of annually.

There has also been a £300 increase for sex establishment licences.

The council has future plans to alter the bulky waste collection service to an appointment booking system with ‘Express Collection’ option for a premium charge.