Nominate now for Town Awards

It’s time for this year’s Sleaford Town Awards 2018, encouraging individuals and groups in Sleaford, clubs, charities, businesses, sports teams and schools, to make sure the heroes in our community receive the recognition they deserve.

The Town Awards are run jointly by the Sleaford Standard and Sleaford Town Council and the trophies will be presented at Sleaford Town Hall on the evening of May 3.

Mayor of Sleaford Coun Jan Mathieson will be welcoming guests and helping present awards.

She commented: “At Sleaford Town Council we are looking forward to the Sleaford Awards 2018 being even better than before, with the reduced cost of sponsoring an award encouraging townspeople as well as businesses to take part.

“It is a real chance to celebrate everything good about the people of Sleaford and surrounding area. There are more categories of award this year in the hope that a wider range of people will be rewarded for their outstanding service to others.

“We are proud of Sleaford and proud of the people who live and work around here so please think about who you can nominate for all the categories. Let’s get lots and lots of nominations in so the people who make this area so great can be recognised with a Sleaford Award 2018.”

There are 16 categories for individuals or groups to be nominated in - three more than last year.

Sleaford Town Council would like to invite businesses and any members of the public to sponsor the categories, at only £25 each. Sponsorship would be welcomed for example from anyone wishing to remember a loved one, or anyone who would like sponsorship in someone’s name.

Sponsoring a category will include an invitation for two people to the ceremony, which includes drinks and a buffet, a mention in the coverage, listings in the evening’s programme, the opportunity to display corporate logos and promotional literature at the event and the opportunity to present the winner’s award in the sponsored category with your company’s name/individual’s name on the winner’s certificate. The categories can be found in the picture below.

For further information on sponsoring a category, please call the Town Council office on 01529 303456, email enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk or message our Sleaford Town Council Facebook page.

Deadline for receiving nominations is Wednesday March 21.

The full list of categories are: Business of the Year; Employer of the Year; Overcoming Adversity Award; Customer Service Award; Charity of the Year; Community Award; Sports Coach of the Year; Sports Team/Club of the Year; Sports Individual Award; Young Sports Individual of the Year (under age 19); Teacher/Teaching Assistant of the Year; Medical Practitioner of the Year; Carer of the Year; Environmental Award; Young Sleafordian of the Year; Sleafordian of the Year.

Please send in your nominations listing the name, address and contact details of the nominee, as well as yourself, and listing reasons for the nomination, in as much detail as possible, to: The Editor, Sleaford Standard, Unit 8 Station Business Centre, Station Road, Sleaford, NG34 7RG, or email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk