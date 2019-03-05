North Kesteven District Council approves 3.10 per cent tax increase

North Kesteven councillors have approved a 3.10 per cent tax hike as part of the 2019-20 budget, which leaders say is “future-focussed”.

The rise is estimated to bring an additional £184,600 to North Kesteven District Council and equates to an increase of £4.95 for a band D property.

Following the meeting, leader of NKDC Councillor Richard Wright said: “Full council has approved a future-focussed budget that enables the authority to continue providing high quality, value for money services our residents have come to know and expect, as well as invest in the future of the district through our ambitious investment programme.

“The budget has included the agreement for a modest increase… equating to less than 10p per week. Most of our residents will pay less than this.

“Through our NK Plan, also approved by full council, we know that 87% of residents and 91% of stakeholders believe we are focussing our efforts on the right areas.

“This shows a strong level of confidence in what we’re doing. We and our partners will continue to do our best for the district, making it a great place to live, work and visit.”

The council also agreed a number of new savings, including a new pay award and structure, staff turnover, £200,000 revenue from developments and moving its utility and fuel costs.

Like many others, the council will have to deal with a number of central government changes, including a loss of business rates and revenue support grants.

A document before councillors said: “The council will continue to face difficult times over the next three years, particularly due to the level of grant receivable from government.

“However, the council has balanced the next three years budget to 2021/22 through good budget management and the work of its Transformation and ExCITe programmes.”

However, it will continue to receive its New Homes Bonus and its Rural Service Delivery Grant – the latter receiving an extra £359,500.