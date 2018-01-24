North Kesteven District Council by-election for former chairman’s seat

A by-election will be held to fill the vacant seat on North Kesteven District Council left by former chairman Coun Barbara Wells, who died in December.

The by-election will take place on Thursday, February 22 for the Ward of Eagle, Swinderby and Witham St Hughs.

Anyone wishing to stand for election needs to submit their nomination papers by 4pm on Friday, January 26. Nominations can only be submitted from now, between 9am and 5pm on Thursday, January 25 and 9am to 4pm on to Friday, January 26.

Delivery of the Nomination Paper and Consent to Nomination must be by hand, and can be by the candidate or their representative. Appointments for the delivery of the nomination can be made by calling 01529 308238 or emailing elections@n-kesteven.gov.uk.

People can only vote if their name is on the Register of Electors for the ward, which covers the parishes of Doddington and Whisby; Eagle and Swinethorpe; North Scarle; Swinderby; Thorpe on the Hill; and Witham St Hughs,

The current register was published on January 1, 2018. Anyone who has moved address since then or is not on the register needs to complete and return a voter registration form by Tuesday, February 6. You can register to vote online at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Anyone wanting to vote by post needs to complete and return a postal vote application form before 5pm on Wednesday, February 7.

If you would like to appoint a proxy you will need to complete and return a proxy vote application form by 5pm on Wednesday, February 14.

Postal and proxy forms can be requested by emailing customer_services@n-kesteven.gov.uk, calling 01529 414155 or visiting www.yourvotematters.co.uk

The election will also be combined in the parish of Thorpe on the Hill with the Neighbourhood Plan Referendum.