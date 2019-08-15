North Kesteven District Council: Council’s plan for new council houses in Sleaford approved

North Kesteven District Council’s plan to build new council houses behind a Sleaford car park has been approved.

The authority’s plans will see 12 homes built on land behind the Grantham Road car park in the town.

A total of six semi-detached houses, four semi-detached dormer bungalows and two detached bungalows will be built, as well as a new road along the north of the existing facilities.

Local residents had raised concerns over how close the site was to the railway and the impact on parking.

However, Slealford Town Council supported the plan.

Now, the council has approved the proposals for the new homes.

In its plans, the authority said there was a need for affordable homes in the town.

It said: “There is a significant need for affordable housing in Sleaford and this application is supported by Housing Strategy as an important element of working to meet that need.”

Calvin Robinson , Local Democracy Reporting Service