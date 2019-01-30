North Kesteven District Council set to agree 3.10 per cent tax rise

North Kesteven leaders are set to approve a 3.10 per cent increase in council tax on Tuesday.

A meeting of the executive board will be asked to approve the rise, which equates to a £4.95 increase for a Band D property for the coming year.

It is estimated to bring in an additional £184,600 for the authority.

A document before the councillors says: “The council will continue to face difficult times over the next three years, particularly due to the level of grant receivable from government.

“However, the council has balanced the next three years’ budget to 2021/22 through good budget management and the work of its Transformation and ExCITe programmes.”

North Kesteven District Council will set a budget of £14,983,100. That is £1.591 million higher than the 2018/19 budget.

The council will also agree a number of new savings, including a new pay award and structure, staff turnover, £200,000 revenue from developments and moving its utility and fuel costs.

Like many others, the council will have to deal with a number of Central Government changes, including a loss of business rates and revenue support grants.

However, it will continue to receive its New Homes Bonus and its Rural Service Delivery Grant - the latter seeing the authority receive an extra £359,500.