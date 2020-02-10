North Kesteven District Council tables 3.01 per cent increase in council tax

North Kesteven District Council will table a council tax hike of 3.01 per cent as part of its budget plans.

The proposal will see an increase of £4.95 for the average Band D property in the district.

Senior councillors are expected to back the rise in the authority’s share of council tax at an executive meeting on Thursday, February 13.

Council officers estimate that the increase will bring in an extra £186,600 for the local authority.

The plan will go before full council as part of the council’s budget proposals next month.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire County Council is expected to back a 3.5 per cent council tax hike on February 21.

Senior councillors supported the proposal last week, which will see rates increase by £45 on last year.

County council leader Martin Hill said the budget was “positive” and will help to “protect frontline services”.

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones also saw his proposed 4.1 per cent tax rise supported last week.

The county’s police and crime panel gave the go-ahead to the increase Lincolnshire Police’s share of council tax last Friday (February 7).

The hike in the rate equates to £9.99 for a Band D property.

Mr Jones said the force was “in a better position” now than last year.