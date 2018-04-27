North Kesteven District Councillor resigns

Coun Shirley Pannell has tendered her resignation from North Kesteven District Council after 23 years’ service.

Following the Full Council meeting last night (Thursday), she said: “Over 23 years I have met and worked with many amazing people and they all taught me so much.

“Being a North Kesteven Councillor opened other doors for me as I’ve been able to work nationally with the Standards Board for England and the Local Government Association. It was all a wonderful experience which would never have happened if I hadn’t been an NK Councillor to start with.

“I want to thank everybody for making my life as a councillor so special for so many years.”

Coun Pannell was elected to NKDC in 1995 to represent the North Hykeham South Ward. From 1999, she stood for Skellingthorpe Ward and during her time has served on several committees and panels.

The longest-serving councillor on the authority’s Tenant Liaison Panel, including roles as chairman and vice-chairman, Coun Pannell has been an advocate for the housing department and NK tenants.

She has recently been part of the Housing Appeals Panel and dealt with complaints and appeals from tenants.

Not only has she supported tenants, officers have also benefitted from her advice, contribution and support in their work.

Outside of North Kesteven, Coun Pannell was appointed to the Standards Board for England in 2006 and continued to serve until the board was abolished in 2011.

She worked at the Local Government Association as an independent member; roles as the nominee from the LGA Independent Group included being Deputy Chairman of the European and International Programme Board, attending meetings in Brussels as part of a lobbying group. She was also Deputy Chairman of the Improvement and Innovation Board 2013/14 and was involved in several Peer Challenge Reviews taking her to many places throughout the country.

Council chairman, Coun Sally Tarry, said: “On behalf of all the members of the council I would like to thank Coun Pannell for her dedication and service to her community and the district, and wish her all the best for the future.”

Ian Fytche, Chief Executive, said: “Coun Pannell has given so much of her time and commitment to serve the community through her role in local government.

“We thank her for her commitment and input over the years and wish her and her husband Alan a very happy retirement.”

Details for a by-election will be announced in due course.