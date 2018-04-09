North Kesteven District Councillor resigns due to ill health

A North Kesteven District Councillor has resigned due to ill health.

Conservative member Coun Julia Harrison tendered her resignation last week on the grounds of ill-health and it is effective from today (Monday).

Elected to the authority in May 2015 representing the Kirkby La Thorpe and South Kyme ward, she was chairman of the Performance and Resources Scrutiny Panel.

Ian Fytche, Chief Executive, said: “We send our thanks to Coun Harrison for the service she has given the council, communities in the district and its residents.”

Details for a by election will be announced in due course.