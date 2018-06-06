North Kesteven opens new council depot and business units to cope with population growth and create jobs

It is being heralded as the start of a new era, as waste and recycling operations across the district are now being carried out from North Kesteven District Council’s new depot.

The authority has invested almost £4m in the new facility to ensure the service can carry on efficiently as more homes are built in the years to come.

The new depot provides more room for NKDC's growing fleet of waste collection trucks to cope with increasing demand.

Each year, the council collects around 3.4 million general waste, recycling and garden waste bins and this is set to increase.

The new state-of-the-art depot has a built-in rainwater harvesting system to cut down on water use for cleaning the fleet of vehicles and has a modern, fully kitted servicing bay.

Based on Scoley Court, off Moorland Trading Estate in Metheringham, the road has been named in recognition of the family who had lived in the village since before the Second World War and saw their land used as airfields. Zena Scoley was the first ever female chairman of Lincolnshire County Council, honoured with an MBE and made Deputy Lord Lieutenant of the county.

Seven business units covering 10,000 sq ft have been built next to the depot, continuing the council’s commitment to supporting business and job creation.

The new depot in operation on Fen Road, Metheringham.

David Steels, Head of Environment and Public Protection, said: “This has been a timely investment by the council, demonstrating its support for both housing and business growth across the district.

“It is clear that people appreciate the waste and recycling services now and we are determined this will continue in the future. More houses are going to be built across the district following the adoption of the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan and it’s important to ensure the services the authority provides alongside this are of the highest standards.

“Not only do people need homes to live in, they also need places to work, which is why the council has continued its commitment to supporting the local economy by creating seven new workshops in Metheringham. It’s also great to see businesses from the Moorlands Trading Estate move into these units, meeting their expansion ambitions.”

Lindum Construction was the contractor responsible for the building work. Managing Director, Simon Gregory, said: “As a Lincolnshire-based construction company, it is incredibly satisfying to work on something which will make a real difference to the local community.”

The new Scoley Court insudtrial units.

The project has been nominated for an award in the NK Building Excellence Awards, which take place on June 7 in Sleaford.

The former depot on Sleaford Road is due to be demolished soon.