North Kesteven’s new £4.2m waste collection fleet depot and business units development officially opens

It was the start of a new era as North Kesteven District Council’s new £4.2m waste and recycling operations depot were officially opened today (Tuesday).

The authority has invested almost £4m in the new facility to ensure the high-quality, well-regarded service can carry on efficiently now and as more homes are built in North Kesteven in the years to come.

The depot, which also includes seven new business units to promote increased emplyment development, was opened with a dustbin lorry bursting through a ribbon stretched across the yard entrance and was attended by chairman of North Kesteven District Council, Coun Geoff Hazelwood and other local councillors and invited guests involved with the project.

They were given a tour of the site and met with one of the first new tenants of the business units, Phoenix Kitchens, which had relocated from the neighbouring Moorland Trading Estate to acquire more showroom space.

Each year, the council collects around 3.4 million general waste, recycling and garden waste bins and this is set to increase.

The new state-of-the-art depot has a built-in rainwater harvesting system to cut down on water use for cleaning the fleet of vehicles and has a modern, fully kitted servicing bay.

Andy Graham from Phoenix Kitchens shows NKDC's Leader Coun Richard Wright, Economic Development Manager Alan Gray and Lewis Mason of tenancy managing agents Lambert Smith Hampton around his new business unit, one of seven created by the �4.2m construction project. EMN-180717-172830001

Based on Scoley Court, the road has been named in recognition of the family of that name who had resided in the village since before the Second World War, and who saw their land used as airfields by Bomber Command. Zena Scoley was the first ever female chairman of Lincolnshire County Council, honoured by Her Majesty the Queen with an MBE and made Deputy Lord Lieutenant of the county.

The seven new business units comprise a total of 10,000 square feet next to the depot.

David Steels, Head of Environment and Public Protection, said: “This has been a timely investment by the council, demonstrating its support for both housing and business growth across the district.

“It is clear that people appreciate the waste and recycling services now and we are determined this will continue in the future. More houses are going to be built across the district following the adoption of the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan and it’s important to ensure the services the authority provides alongside this are of the highest standards.

The newly opened Metheringham depot for North Kesteven's waste collection fleet. Photo: NKDC EMN-180717-172818001

“Not only do people need homes to live in, they also need places to work which is why the council has continued its commitment to supporting the local economy by creating seven new workshops in Metheringham. It’s also great to see businesses from the Moorlands Trading Estate move into these units, meeting their expansion ambitions.”

Lindum Construction was the contractor responsible for building the new depot and business units for NKDC.

Managing Director, Simon Gregory, said: “We are delighted to have completed this development for long-term client, North Kesteven District Council.

“As a Lincolnshire-based construction company, it is incredibly satisfying to work on something which will make a real difference to the local community.

“It is also rewarding to provide much-improved facilities for people who deliver such an important service to thousands of households.

“In addition to the depot building, the business units will enhance the commercial offering in this part of North Kesteven.”