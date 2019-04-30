Open day planned to show off refurbished Heckington swimming pool

The refurbished Heckington Swimming Pool will be officially unveiled to the community at a public open day being held on Saturday.

The pool will open from 10am until 1pm when everyone is invited to join the volunteers for a free swim and see all the improvement work that has been done.

Heckington Parish Council awarded a £4,000 grant plus a £4,000 loan to Heckington’s Community Swimming Pool Committee to help pay for the £16,000 worth of work which included replacing the damaged pool liner on the Howell Road facility.

An automatic dosing machine has been fitted for the chemicals and a new entrance and path created.

The pool is managed by local volunteers who sub-lease it from Heckington Parish Council.

New safety standards and regulations require that the pool flooring has a dimple surface making it non-slip and needs to be far more substantial to cope with usage by the neighbouring school.

Space in the pool is limited so if busy on the day, a band system will be introduced.

People can find out more about the pool over a drink and a snack.

You can book up for the new AquaFit six week course starting on Thursday, May 16 at 7.30pm. There is also an Intensive Swim School during the summer holidays.

You can buy season tickets to save money or maybe you are interested in volunteering.

Find out more on the day about what is involved.