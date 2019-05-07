Open day shows off refurbished Heckington swimming pool

Villagers were keen not to miss the first chance to take a dip in the refurbished community pool in Heckington - for free.

The revamped swimming pool was officially unveiled to the community at a public open day held on Saturday morning.

Heckington swimming pool gala open day after major refurbishment. Sarah O'Brien and Alan Mellett at the new entrance. EMN-190605-104008001

People could enjoy a free swim and see all the improvement work that has been done over a drink and cakes, as well as find out more about what is on offer or volunteer to help at the pool.

Heckington Parish Council awarded a £4,000 grant plus a £4,000 loan to Heckington’s Community Swimming Pool Committee to help pay for the £16,000 worth of work which included replacing the damaged pool liner on the Howell Road facility.

An automatic chemical dosing machine has been fitted and a new entrance created. The pool is managed by local volunteers who sub-lease it from Heckington Parish Council.

New safety standards and regulations require that the pool flooring has a dimple surface making it non-slip and needs to be far more substantial to cope with usage by the neighbouring school.