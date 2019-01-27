Parking petition rejected

A petition calling for a re-think on price rises for a Sleaford car park has been rejected by North Kesteven District Council’s Executive Board.

Sleaford Indoor Bowls Club fears the planned 100 per cent increase in charges for East Banks car park could render the club unviable and presented their appeal to the executive board on Thursday last week, however the board chose to take no further action.

Coun Richard Wright, Leader of NKDC, explained: “The overall aims of Sleaford Car Parking Strategy are to have accessible parking in the right places for people’s visits to the town centre and for traffic to flow around the town more freely.

“To break it up piecemeal could potentially undermine what it aims to achieve.”

He said the council secured free heating for the club from Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant saving it thousands in future bills.