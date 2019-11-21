Plan for 35 luxury lodges in holiday park in Ruskington

A plan for a new holiday park, including 35 luxury lodges, in Ruskngton has been submitted to North Kesteven District Council.

Park Evolution Ltd lodged the proposal which would see the site built at land at Priory Lakes, Priory Road.

As part of the development, 35 luxury lodges and a reception office would be built as well as car parking.

The lodges would come with raised decking, hot tubs for year round use and would also be available to buy for those seeking a holiday home.

The developer said in its plans that the site would provide “first class accommodation for those wishing to fish in the existing lakes”.

It said: “They will also cater for visitors using the location as a base for enjoying other parts of the county.

“The site is extremely well located for visitors to Lincoln and many visitor attractions and heritage sites in the county as well as for those wishing to walk or cycle in the countryside.”

The district council will make a decision on the plan at a later date.