Plans for 12 more council homes on disused land behind a Sleaford car park

North Kesteven District Council has put forward plans to build 12 new homes for social housing on land to the rear of the Grantham Road car park in Sleaford.

The scheme would include six semi-detached houses, four semi-detached dormer bungalows and two detached bungalows in a cul-de-sac linked by a new road skirting the northern edge of the existing public car park with the access barrier repositioned to make way.

The land is alongside the railway lineand backs up to Queen Street and Spriggs Close. It was formerly occupied by an agricultural chemical company warehouse, demolished five years ago, and will be assessed by the Environment Agency to ensure no land contamination remains.

The houses are designed to be brick and timber clad, inspired by the nearby signal boxes, according to the application documents, each with two parking spaces.

The application states: “The site is derelict and overgrown. It does not create a good impression of the town for visitors by rail and is in need of development. These proposals will significantly improve the visual impact and will help address the shortage of affordable housing.”

Town Councillors support the scheme subject to Environment Agency approval and suggest a pedestrian access to Spriggs Close if deemed safe by police.