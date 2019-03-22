Police called as district council offices in Sleaford locked down after threat against staff by member of the public

North Kesteven District Council has closed the doors to its reception at its offices in Sleaford for the final two hours of business today (Friday) after receiving threats of violence from an individual against members of staff.

A statement issued by the council said police have been notified and are currently actively trying to track down the individual, however, this “proportional” measure was said to have been taken “to ensure the safety of our staff and the public.”

A spokesman said the incident happened earlier today when the individual concerned went into the council offices and made the threats: “There has been a police presence during the day at the offices. The threats were generally directed at council workers.

“No-one was injured or actively assaulted.”

The doors have been locked and a sign placed explaining the reason for the closure.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman told the Standard: “We were called about a man who was making threats to hurt himself and others firstly over the phone and then in person at the council offices. We have concluded our initial investigations and we do not believe anyone to be at risk of harm.”

No arrests or charges have been made.

In the meantime customers can still contact the council and carry out business on the phone and via the website.

The council expects to reopen for business on Monday as normal.