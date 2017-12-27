Police name Christmas ‘drink-drivers’

Lincolnshire Police officers have released the names of 12 people charged with drink-driving between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, along with others from the surrounding dates.

The latest list from the force reveals 20 names charged with the offence between Friday, December 22 and yesterday (Tuesday, December 27).

It forms part of Lincolnshire Police’s Think Don’t Drink campaign, which sees the identities of people found to be driving under the influence of drugs to be released.

The latest to be named, listed by charge date, are:

l Friday, December 22: Povilas Pielikis, 30, of Stenner Road Coningsby. He was arrested in Broadgate in Lincoln and will appear before Lincoln Magistrates on January 18.

l Saturday, December 23: Michael Pullam, 33, of Low Street Billingborough, who was arrested in Hamilton Close, Bourne, and will appear before Boston Magistrates on January 17; Kurtis Ashmore, 24, of Carlton Road, Newark on Trent, who was arrested in Lincoln Road, Newark and will appear before Nottingham Magistrates on January 11; Joe Watson, 23, of Blyborough, Gainsborough, who was arrested in High Street, Marton, Gainsborough.

l Sunday, December 24: James Ward, 52, of Lincoln road, Horncastle, who will appear before Boston Magistrates on January 17; Oskars Locmelis, 26, of St James Court, Kings Lynn, who will appear before Boston Magistrates on January 17; James Fisher, 26, of Spring Gardens, Long Sutton, who will appear before Boston Magistrates on January 17; Aurimas Lenkauskas, 24, of Beaconsfield Road, Leicester, who will appear before Boston Magistrates on January 17; Airimas Rackaitis, 25, of Park Close, Spalding, who will appear before Lincoln Magistrates on January 26; Christopher Maw, 58, of Holden Way, Grantham, who will appear before Lincoln Magistrates on January 18.

l Monday, December 25: Mark Rodgers, 60, of Carrington Road, Spalding, who will appear before Boston Magistrates on January 17; Doru Ailenii, 32, of Conisborough Crescent, London, whoe was arrested in Colsterworth, Grantham, and will appear before Lincoln Magistrates on January 18.

l Tuesday, December 26: Benjamin Rogers, 20, of Mill Lane, Woodhall Spa, who will appear before Lincoln Magistrates on January 22; James Baker, 26, of Goldsmith Walk, Lincoln, who will appear before Lincoln Magistrates on January 22; Sabina Babraviciute, 27, of Alford Terrace, Boston, who will appear before Boston Magistrates on January 24; John Purvis, 58, of Peacock Street, London, whowill appear before Lincoln Magistrates on January 22.

Those named above join 15 other previous people charged with drink-driving across the county since the campaign began on Monday, December 18.

It is hoped that the move to name those charged ‘will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel’.

Inspector Ewan Gell from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Drink-driving is still a problem in Lincolnshire but we are very good at catching offenders. I sincerely hope we don’t have to name a single person over these two weeks. Driving under the influence can be deadly, claims and ruins lives but is easily avoidable.

“Do not consume a drop if you are driving and be wary the morning after as you could still be over the limit.

“If we pull you over the consequences could be a losing your licence, a criminal record or even a prison sentence.”

Lincolnshire Police has made more than 1,000 arrests for drink driving in the last year and more than 150 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs.

Nearly 70 per cent of those people were charged.

The limits for drink-driving are 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath or 107 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine

If anyone suspects someone is about to drive under the influence please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.