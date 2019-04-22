Political group turns to crowdfunding to stand in European elections

A local party of independent councillors is looking to crowdfunding to afford to field a candidate in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Lincolnshire Independents need £5,000 to field candidates in the EU election - the same fee whether you are an individual or a member of a mainstream national party.

Local election cards are white, the European Parliamentary election cards are pink. EMN-190419-102159001

Lincolnshire Independents is a registered party made up of independent councillors who think and vote independently but work together for mutual support but say they need to raise the money to pay for a candidate to represent them for the European Parliament elections set for May 23.

The group say they would like to be able to afford the chance to offer an alternative choise for voters to see out the final few months of the UK’s inclusion in the European Union and maybe get a bit more for their region of the East Midlands.

“The current government relies on party political whips and is in deadlock. We have to have a fresh start and only Independents, speaking clearly for residents, can do that,” said Marianne Overton Leader of the Lincolnshire Independents.

But they need funds to put up candidates. £5000 for a deposit and another £5,000 for leaflets and promotion.

To find out more visit here.

* As well as the local elections to elect district and parish councillors on May 2, with the postponement of Brexit, preparations are underway for the European Parliamentary Elections three weeks later.

The two elections should not be confused, with a series of important dates specific to the European Parliamentary Election to ensure that everyone who is eligible to vote, is registered and able to vote.

Another important distinction is that for the May 23 election there will be no requirement to take ID to the Polling station, as there is for the May 2 election within North Kesteven under the Voter ID pilot scheme.

Poll Cards for the European Parliamentary Election will start to be delivered over the Easter Weekend and these have been printed on pink card to distinguish between the white ones which are an approved ID for the local elections taking place on 2 May.

The European Parliamentary Elections are an opportunity to choose the people and the parties you want to represent you at a regional level within the European Parliamentary for as long as the UK remains a part of the European Union.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are chosen to represent the whole of the East Midlands which includes North Kesteven and Lincolnshire and are allocated according to number of the votes cast for their party. There are five for the whole of the East Midlands.

Citizens of any of the European Union’s 28 Member States are eligible to vote on May 23, subject to registration. The deadline for registration is midnight on Tuesday, May 7. EU citizens from Member States outside the UK who are currently on the North Kesteven electoral register should have by now received a UC1/EC6 form. Any eligible EU citizen who wishes to vote locally and who has not received a form should contact the elections office on 01529 414155.

If voting in their home country there is no need to complete the form. You cannot vote at the European Parliamentary elections in more than one country.

If you are not already registered to vote, the quickest way to register is at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday May 8 and 5pm on Wednesday May 15 for a new proxy vote. Call on 01529 414155 or email: elections@n-kesteven.gov.uk

A list of candidates will be available after the close of nominations at 4pm on April 25. This will be available on the council’s website at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk

The votes will not be counted until the evening of Sunday May 26, in line with the rest of the European Union.