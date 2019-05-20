POLL: Who will win your vote in this week’s European elections?

Voters will head to the polls this Thursday (May 23) to cast their votes in the European Parliament Elections.
The candidates below will be standing for the East Midlands area, which covers Lincolnshire.
The list of candidates (in alphabetical party order) is below...
Change UK:
Kate Godfrey
Joan Pons Laplana
Narinder Sharma
Pankajkumar Gulab
Emma Manley
Conservative:
Emma McClarkin
Rupert Matthews
Tony Harper
Brendan Clarke-Smith
Thomas Randall
Green:
Kat Boettge
Gerhard Lohmann-Bond
Liam McClelland
Daniel Wimberley
Simon Tooke
Independent Network:
Nick Byatt
Marianne Overton
Daniel Simpson
Pearl Clarke
Nikki Dillon
Labour:
Rory Palmer
Leonie Mathers
Tony Tinley
Nicolle Ndiweni
Gary Godden
Liberal Democrats:
Bill Newton Dunn
Michael Mullaney
Lucy Care
Suzanna Austin
Caroline Kenyon
The Brexit Party:
Annunziata Rees-Mogg
Jonathan Bullock
Matthew Patten
Tracy Knowles
Anna Bailey
UKIP:
Alan Graves
Marietta King
Anil Bhatti
Fran Loi
John Evans
Independent:
Simon Rood