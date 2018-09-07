Poppy Prom 2018 launch

The Sleaford and District Branch of the Royal British Legion are to hold their 12th annual Poppy Prom.

Sleaford Concert Band will again perform in the hall of St George’s Academy in the town on October 20, at 7pm.

This year’s performance will be the first under the band’s new Director of Music, Richard Joyce.

Jim McQuade, has been involved with the Poppy Prom since the very first one, having put it together with Lt Col Ian Graham, the former branch chairman who had the idea. Jim has rejoined the band as an accomplished trombonist.

This year’s musical theme, chosen by Richard, will reflect the 100th anniversaries of the birth of the Royal Air Force and the end of the First World War in the first half, plus pieces of music showing the prowess of the many talented musicians.

The second half will lead up to the “Prom Night” with all the favourite patriotic sing-alongs. Flag waving is essential and will be provided on the night, so book your place to enjoy a fabulous evening of music and unashamed patriotism.

The Sleaford and District branch hopes that this popular event in the Sleaford social calendar will be well supported. Due to past generosity of audiences the branch has raised in the region of £70,000 in the last two years for its Poppy Appeal to help all current and former servicemen and women and their families in need.

Tickets, at £8, are now on sale at Moore and Scrupps Jewellers in Southgate, Sleaford; Co-op stores in Sleaford Heckington and Ruskington, the Coffee Pot Café in Ruskington and Elite Fish and Chips in Sleaford and Ruskington, or by calling 07938 575385. Tickets and programmes will also be on sale on the evening.

The branch meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm at the Legionnaires Club, Sleaford. Anyone wishing to join would be most welcome and you do not need to have a military background. Poppy sellers are needed too. Go to the poppy briefing evening in the Legionnaires Club at 7.30pm on Tuesday October 9.