‘Prefab’ loo block plan for town centre site

Sleaford Town Council is looking at buying a new set of public toilets to serve the town centre.

In a move to map out a seven year plan for major spending projects, town councillors before Christmas outlined a budget of up to £100,000 to provide a new alternative to the aging conveniences in Money’s Yard which the authority currently has to rent on a yearly basis from North Kesteven District Council to provide the amenity to townspeople and visitors.

The town council has already dipped in its pocket to create a unisex public toilet next to Sleaford Museum and has long had ambitions to improve facilities in Money’s Yard but has been unable to secure a longer term lease to make any investment worthwhile.

On December 18, the council agreed that the Clerk, Kevin Martin, should check the availability of money from new housing developer contributions that could contribute towards the cost of a new ‘modular’ toilet block for Moneys Yard, with any remaining cost being paid for by a Public Works Loan.

Mr Martin explained in his report to councillors: “It is acknowledged that the Money’s Yard block occupies a large footprint (a considerable amount of space in it is not used); it needs refurbishment; there are issues with tree roots and the building does not ‘fit’ with the Heart of Sleaford project.”

He added that NKDC were receptive to an “alternative provision” of toilets and had suggested they could provide a small area of land behind Boots and the Cancer Research shop, beside the passageway through to Southgate. A ‘modular’ style toilet block could be prefabricated and placed in position.

Estimated costs could range from £83,000 to £106,000 plus VAT.