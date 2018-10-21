Pupils praised for ‘hard work and progress’

Sixty pupils at Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn have been given awards for their achievements over the past academic year.

A special presentation ceremony was held to recognise the ‘hard work and progress’ lower school pupils had shown at the school.

Pupil Edward Aldridge accepts his 100% Attendance award from Mr Lawry, with his mum looking on. Images supplied

The youngsters, many of whom were joined by their parents for the occasion, were recognised in each of their individual subject areas, with some recognised for their 100 per cent attendance. They were presented with certificates and book prizes.

A spokesman for the school said: “More than 200 family members were present at the awards, which saw musical entertainment by Year 7 student Kamlyn Preece, from Sleaford, who sang a song from the hit film The Greatest Showman. Kamlyn won ‘Will Rob’s Got Talent’ with the same song earlier in the year.”

Following the awards presentation, the audience was given an inspirational talk from guest speaker Kevin Lawry.

Mr Lawry was invited to hand out prizes at the ceremony, and spoke about his time serving as an RAF flight instructor. After joining the RAF in 1967 and training as a pilot, Mr Lawry was posted to No 44 Squadron on the Vulcan, with tours of duty in countries including Cyprus and Canada. He later worked as a standards instructor at the RAF College Air Squadron at RAF Cranwell. Now retired, Mr Lawry is an active Rotarian and tour guide at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby.

Head teacher Mark Guest said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Lawry to the school. His address to students and their families was both fascinating and inspiring, and we were delighted he was able to join us at such a special event.”

He added: “It was an extremely memorable occasion celebrating the hard work and achievement of our lower school students over the last academic year.”