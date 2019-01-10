RAF officer named as cyclist killed in road collision at Leadenham

A cyclist who died after being in a collision with a car at Leadenham on Monday has been named as an officer from RAF College Cranwell.

Police announced on Tuesday that a 43 year old male cyclist had died after being in collision with a black BMW on Monday evening at about 5.30pm in the village close to the Troops petrol station.

An RAF College spokesman has now confirmed that the victim was Flight Lieutenant Barrie John Doherty.

In a statement on the base’s Facebook page it says: “It is with great sadness that RAF College Cranwell confirms the death of Flight Lieutenant Barrie John Doherty who was involved in a Road Traffic Accident on the evening of January 7.

“Flight Lieutenant Doherty a father of two, was well respected and highly regarded throughout his military career.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The announcement has already received almost 600 comments and tributes from well-wishers, current and former colleagues.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and has been released under investigation following the incident, say police.

After emergency services were called to the scene, Lincolnshire Police at first said Flt Lt Doherty had been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre at Nottingham until later announcing his death.

The road was closed for over five hours following the collision.

A police spokesman added: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area before or about 5.30pm on Monday and saw either the black BMW or the cyclist before the collision, or saw the collision itself, to contact 101 quoting incident 339 of January 7.”