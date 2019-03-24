RAFA concert is a great success

The third Bomber County concert in St George’s Academy was a great success with a full house, according to organisers, the Cranwell branch of the RAF Association.

Sleaford Concert Band, under the Director of Music Richard Joyce, performed a wide range of music, some military including the 663 Squadron and the Dambusters. These, as with the other items, were enhanced with themed screen displays which brought each piece to life.

Branch members thank all who supported and sponsored the concert. After costs the concert raised over £1,300 for the charity.