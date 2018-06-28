Raising the flag - celebrating our Armed Forces in Sleaford community, discounts, veterans event and fun day

Armed Forces Week in Sleaford was launched in rousing fashion with a raising of the flag outside the Town Hall in Navigation Yard.

The week is designed to recognise and celebrate the contribution of serving military personnel in the community.

Those present at the flag raising included civic leaders and representatives of local schools. Some pupils had been rehearsing a special performance for guests as a combined choir of year five and six pupils from Winchelsea School of Ruskington, Leasingham St Andrew’s School. Kirkby La Thorpe, Rauceby, St Botolph’s Church Lane and Cranwell primary schools.

Winchelsea headteacher Helen Duckett explained: “It was a nice way to make friends before going to secondary school. The songs were about bringing people together for a good cause.”

On Friday there will be a veterans’ evening at NKDC’s Civic Suite .

Throughout the week shop windows have been decorated in a competition, there has been a children’s poster design contest and armed forces discounts offered by businesses. As well as decorating their window, Clarks shoe shop is running a children’s competition to win a pair of school shoes. School children were invited to design a footprint in red, white and blue, with entries on display.

Wendy Hanslip and her Armed Forces Week shop window at Bellissimo Boutique in Sleaford. EMN-180625-135556001

Bellissimo Boutique’s display in the Market Place has included photos of relatives of co-owner Wendy Hanslip. Her son Cpl Finlay Hanslip serves at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, while her sister Sqdn Ldr Lana Achilles is an instructor in the RAF. Many other family members have served in the forces too, she explained. She wanted the RAF centenary to figure greatly and the window display includes a model Lancaster bomber showering poppies.

Shops discounts to Armed Forces personnel include:

New Image Gym, Church Lane, Sleaford (01529 419011) - 20% discount throughout the year for current or ex forces/public services. Promotion during Armed Forces Week - pay nothing until 1st August on 12-month direct debit

option ( normally £25 a month but £20 with Armed Forces discount).

The Armed Forces Week window at Clarks in Sleaford. EMN-180625-135205001

Bellissimo Boutique, 3-4 Market Place, Sleaford (07957 628163 /01529 413691) - always offers a 10% reduction on standard priced goods for Armed Forces personnel. During Armed Forces Day this will increase to 20%.

Lunettes Opticians, 70 Southgate, Sleaford (01529 414066) - 10% off for Armed Forces Personnel.

The Pottery Painting Café, 19 Westgate, Sleaford (01529 307694) - always offer 10% discount to all Armed Forces.

Glitz & Glamour, 87 Southgate, Sleaford (01529 968873) - 10% Armed Forces Discount.

All three services represented for the raising of the Armed Forces Week flag in Sleaford. EMN-180625-135350001

Wisemove Estate Agents, 27 Southgate, Sleaford (01529 415400) - 25% off standard selling fees.

Clarks, 9 Southgate, Sleaford (01529 302413) - 10% off full price men’s, ladies’ and handbags, not in conjunction with any other offer.

Enjoy the cream of local talent at the culmination of a talent search for NK Fest from 11am to 5pm on Boston Road Recreation Ground in Sleaford, joined by popular local acts The Ruffs and The Snogs, plus headline tribute acts Waterloo Live, Status Duo and 40s trio The Blighty Belles.

There will be a military drumhead ceremony, food stalls, climbing wall, dance workshops and charity stalls. Free entry, but donations are welcome to Armed Forces charities.

NK Fest is brought to you by North Kesteven District Council, working in partnership with Sleaford Town Council, the NK youth council Youth NK, local RAF and veteran charities and Tabby Road Studios, with financial support from the Ministry of Defence in celebration of Armed Forces Day.

Sleaford Museum is especially opening on Sunday from 10am to 3pm too.

Chairman of NKDC Coun Geoff Hazelwood with representatives of RAF College Cranwell at the Armed Forces Week flag raising. EMN-180625-135301001

PERFORMERS SCHEDULE FOR SUNDAY:

11am - CLUSTER CHOIR – Choir of local primary school children, drawn from a number of schools. (15 mins)

11.25am - THE BLIGHTY BELLES – A 1940’s singing trio from Spilsby. Get ready to jive! (45mins)

12.20pm - THE RUFFS – Billinghay-based modern folk musicians who will raise a wry smile and a cheer (30 mins)

1pm - NK’s GOT TALENT FINAL – six finalists from a local talent trawl, each presenting excellence in their craft (45 mins)

1.55pm - STATUS DUO – Lincoln-based Status Quo tribute act, rockin’ all over the world! (30mins)

2.35pm - ABBA WATERLOO LIVE – first set from Shropshire’s answer to Sweden’s greatest (30 mins)

3.15pm - DRUMHEAD SERVICE – military act of commemoration in honour of Armed Forces, past present and future (15 mins)

3.30pm - THE SNOGS – Lincoln-based rock covers band (30 mins)

4.15pm - WATERLOO LIVE – second set to a rousing finale (45 mins)