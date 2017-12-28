Residents called to vote in Town Council by-election

A by-election will take place on Thursday, February 1 to fill the Quarrington Ward seat on Sleaford Town Council vacated by Jan Brealeycook who resigned in November.

Anyone wanting to stand for election needs to submit their nomination papers by 4pm on Friday, January 5.

Nominations can only be submitted between 10am and 4pm from Wednesday, December 27 to Friday, December 29 and 10am to 4pm from Tuesday, January 2 to Friday, January 5.

Delivery of the Nomination Paper and Consent to Nomination must be by hand, and can be by the candidate or their representative. Appointments for the delivery of the nomination can be made by calling 01529 308238 or emailing elections@n-kesteven.gov.uk.

Only those on the Register of Electors for the Quarrington Ward of Sleaford Town Council are eligible to vote in this election.

The current register was published on 1 December 2017. Anyone who has moved address since then or is not on the register needs to complete and return a voter registration form by Tuesday, January 16. You can register to vote online https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Anyone wanting to vote by post needs to complete and return a postal vote application form and before 5pm on Wednesday, January 17.

If you would like to appoint a proxy you will need to complete and return a proxy vote application form by 5pm on Wednesday, January 24.

Postal and proxy forms can be requested by emailing customer_services@n-kesteven.gov.uk, calling 01529 414155 or visiting www.yourvotematters.co.uk