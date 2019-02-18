Retired and serving service personnel urged to join Royal British Legion revival in Heckington

Servicemen and women (serving and retired) from the Heckington area are being invited to get involved in the relaunch of a local branch of the Royal British Legion.

The branch was on the verge of closure due to lack of support, but since the fantastic response to the Sea of Poppies installation in the parish church, it has been decided to resurrect the village branch.

A meeting will be held on February 21 at 7pm in Heckington Pavilion, Howell Road to gauge support and hopefully reinstate the branch.

Anyone interested in supporting Armed Forces families and veterans is welcome. The parish council is backing the move.

So far they have about 15 people interested in joining, said council chairman Jan Palmer, who is among those volunteering to be poppy collectors.

For more information you can contact 01529 460174.